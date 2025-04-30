IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head, Chennai weather forecast, toss stats

In match number 49 of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, April 30. This will be a crucial match for both sides with the playoff picture tightening.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, CSK batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups While PBKS will be looking to get back into top 4 with the win, CSK desperately need to win to stay alive in the playoff race. Historically, CSK lead the head-to-head 17–14, but PBKS have looked the more balanced team in IPL 2025 and will enter the match as slight favourites.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 31

CSK won: 17

PBKS won: 14

No result: 0

Head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Matches played: 8

CSK won: 4

PBKS won: 4

No result: 0

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Toss stats since IPL 2024

• Matches – 14, bat 1st won – 5, bat 2nd won – 9

• Average 1st innings score – 166/7

• Lowest total defended – 175, highest target chased – 211

• 200+ totals: 4 times in 14 matches | Sixes per match – 12

Bowling stats

• Pace: Overs% – 62, wickets – 108, average – 26.1, economy – 8.7, strike rate – 18.1

• Spin: Overs% – 38, wickets – 56, average – 27.1, economy – 7.5, strike rate – 21.7

Winning score at Chennai (in IPL since 2024)

• 1st innings score 175 or above: Matches – 6, bat 1st won – 5, bat 2nd won – 1

• 1st innings score less than 175: Matches – 8, bat 1st won – 0, bat 2nd won – 8

Chennai weather forecast – CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium The weather in Chennai for Wednesday’s game is expected to be clear with no rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover between 34°C and 29°C, with humidity around 77 per cent, wind speeds near 23 kph, and 10 per cent chances of precipitation. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Top performers in CSK vs PBKS matches

In the head-to-head encounters between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, several players have stood out with consistent performances over the years. Suresh Raina leads the run-scoring charts with 719 runs, showcasing his dominance in this rivalry. Close behind is MS Dhoni with 599 runs, followed by Faf du Plessis, who has contributed 593 runs with his reliable top-order batting. Among the PBKS players, KL Rahul has made a significant impact with 365 runs, while Shaun Marsh, one of the earlier stars for Punjab, added 296 runs in these clashes.

On the bowling front, Dwayne Bravo and Ravichandran Ashwin top the wicket-takers list with 18 wickets each, playing key roles in tilting games in CSK’s favour. Ravindra Jadeja has also been a valuable asset, claiming 16 wickets against Punjab. Shardul Thakur and Albie Morkel have both picked up 12 wickets each, contributing crucial breakthroughs in past encounters.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The previous meeting between CSK and PBKS was during match 22 of IPL 2025. PBKS batted first and scored 219 for 6. In reply, CSK could only reach 201 for the loss of five wickets as they lost the game by 18 runs.