IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, CSK batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a must-win situation as they clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL encounter on Wednesday. With just two wins from nine games, CSK’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The five-time champions have struggled to find rhythm this season and sit at the bottom of the table, plagued by poor form and unsettled combinations. In contrast, PBKS are placed fifth with five victories and will aim to solidify their position with a win over a demoralised CSK outfit. The Chepauk, once a CSK stronghold, has not offered its usual advantage, adding to their woes. The match promises some exciting individual battles — Shivam Dube vs Yuzvendra Chahal and Ayush Mhatre vs Arshdeep Singh — which could prove decisive. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, but while PBKS remain erratic, CSK are desperate for a turnaround to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

MS Dhoni captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 1

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 25

Shreyas Iyer captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 5

Losses: 3

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 55.55

CSK playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)

Injuries and underperformance continue to haunt CSK, with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out and MS Dhoni back in charge. However, even the veteran’s tactical nous has not helped arrest the slide. The team has failed to adapt to home conditions, and lineup instability remains a major concern. Young Ayush Mhatre showed promise on debut and is expected to retain his spot. CSK will bank on Noor Ahmad’s spin and Khaleel Ahmed’s pace to control PBKS’s top-heavy batting. Big names like Jadeja, Ashwin, and Pathirana need to step up, while Rachin Ravindra's inconsistency at the top has further complicated their batting approach.

CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Also Read

Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

CSK squad for IPL 2025

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis

PBKS playing 11 vs CSK (probable)

PBKS arrive with momentum but need consistency to secure a playoff berth. Their top order, led by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, has been productive, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has anchored key chases. The bowling unit looks sharp with Arshdeep Singh’s powerplay threat and Chahal’s control in the middle overs. All-rounder Marco Jansen adds balance and depth. The challenge lies in maintaining focus against a wounded CSK side. PBKS are unlikely to tinker much with their XI but will be wary of complacency, knowing CSK’s experience and desperation could trigger an upset. Execution and discipline will be key to their chances.

PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

PBKS squad for IPL 2025

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

CSK vs PBKS key player battles