IPL 2025: Siraj, Ishant lead Gujarat Titans' practice session in Surat

Ahead of the start of IPL 2025, all ten participating teams have started their practice sessions as players continue to join them one by one. The 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans are currently training in Surat, with players like Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Prasidh Krishna leading the practice session. However, their skipper Shubman Gill, who was part of India’s Champions Trophy-winning squad, is yet to join the side despite landing in Mumbai from Dubai on Tuesday.

Players sweat it out in nets

ALSO READ: Still not over it: Samson on releasing Jos Buttler before IPL 2025 auction The players of Gujarat Titans were seen sweating it out in the nets under the watchful eyes of head coach Ashish Nehra on Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Prasidh Krishna were seen honing their pace, while youngster Anuj Rawat was working on his big-hitting skills.

When will Gujarat Titans start their campaign in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2025 campaign on Tuesday, March 25, against Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 schedule:

Match Date Venue Time (IST) GT vs PBKS Mar-25 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM GT vs MI Mar-29 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM RCB vs GT Apr-02 Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM SRH vs GT Apr-06 Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM GT vs RR Apr-09 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM LSG vs GT Apr-12 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3:30 PM GT vs DC Apr-19 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM KKR vs GT Apr-21 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM RR vs GT Apr-28 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM GT vs SRH May-02 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM MI vs GT May-06 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM DC vs GT May-11 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM GT vs LSG May-14 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM GT vs CSK May-18 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan