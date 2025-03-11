My only dream was to play for India, IPL was secondary: Rishabh Pant

India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who will be playing for Lucknow Supergiants in IPL 2025 after ending his eight year stint with Delhi Capitals, believes young cricketers should prioritise playing for the national team over chasing opportunities in the IPL. He stresses that while the IPL is a great platform, true success follows when the primary focus is on representing India. Reflecting on his own journey, Pant credits his early dreams, fearless approach, and gymnastics background for shaping his career. He also sheds light on his unique batting technique, explaining why his bat often slips during shots. With an aggressive mindset and unwavering determination, Pant continues to be a vital asset to Indian cricket, inspiring the next generation.

A journey of dedication and gratitude

Reflecting on his journey, Pant expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received early in his career. He said he had always believed he would play for India one day and was thankful that fate had been kind to him. Making his debut at the age of 18 was something he remained deeply appreciative of.

The science behind his unique shot-making

Pant, known for his flamboyant batting style and unorthodox shots, explained why his bat often slips out of his hands while playing certain strokes. He revealed that he tends to hold his bottom hand very lightly, using it mostly for support, as gripping it too tightly could lead to excessive dominance.

He admitted that some of his shot attempts have a low success rate, but he is always willing to take calculated risks depending on the match situation. According to him, when he overreaches for a delivery—especially one outside his ideal hitting zone—his focus remains solely on finding the boundary. He clarified that, while it may sometimes appear as though he is throwing his bat, he is simply trying to maintain balance and capitalise on the opportunity.

Gymnastics: a secret weapon in fitness

Pant credited his childhood gymnastics training for playing a vital role in his fitness and agility. He recalled how his gymnastics coach used to assure him that the training would benefit him in the long run.

He also mentioned that Indian team trainer Basu Shanker had once pointed out how his gymnastics background continued to aid his performance as a cricketer. Shanker had remarked that he should be grateful to his childhood coach, as the skills he acquired back then were still proving beneficial.

With his fearless mindset, innovative batting, and strong fitness foundation, Pant continues to be a crucial asset to Indian cricket.