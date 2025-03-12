IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai

With just 10 days left for IPL 2025 to begin, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians are engaged in an intense training camp under their coaching staff as players have started to join them one after another following the conclusion of Champions Trophy 2025. The latest entry to the list of players who joined MI’s training camp was skipper Hardik Pandya, who joined his side on Tuesday after returning from Dubai. Apart from Hardik, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Karan Sharma also joined MI’s squad on Tuesday.
Straight to training
Hardik took an easy approach, while Karan Sharma and Reece Topley started training right away. They were seen honing their bowling skills in the nets with bowling coach Lasith Malinga in the evening.
Setback for MI
Mumbai Indians, who last won IPL in 2019, suffered two setbacks ahead of their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 23 in Chennai, as the five-time champions will have to take the field without their skipper Hardik Pandya and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik will be unavailable after receiving a match ban for a slow over rate during IPL 2024, while Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a back injury earlier this year, is yet to make a full recovery and is expected to miss the early stages of IPL 2025 for MI.
MI squad for IPL 2025
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon-John Jacobs, N. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah
MI’s full schedule for IPL 2025
|MI Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|23-Mar
|Match 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs MI
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Sun
|29-Mar
|Match 9
|Gujarat Titans vs MI
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Sat
|31-Mar
|Match 12
|MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Mon
|04-Apr
|Match 16
|Lucknow Super Giants vs MI
|Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|Fri
|07-Apr
|Match 21
|MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Mon
|13-Apr
|Match 29
|Delhi Capitals vs MI
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Sun
|17-Apr
|Match 33
|MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Thu
|20-Apr
|Match 38
|MI vs Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Sun
|23-Apr
|Match 41
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs MI
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Wed
|27-Apr
|Match 45
|MI vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Sun
|01-May
|Match 50
|Rajasthan Royals vs MI
|Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur
|Thu
|06-May
|Match 56
|MI vs Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Tue
|11-May
|Match 61
|Punjab Kings vs MI
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|Sun
|15-May
|Match 66
|MI vs Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Thu