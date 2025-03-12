IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai

Straight to training

Hardik took an easy approach, while Karan Sharma and Reece Topley started training right away. They were seen honing their bowling skills in the nets with bowling coach Lasith Malinga in the evening.

Setback for MI

Mumbai Indians, who last won IPL in 2019, suffered two setbacks ahead of their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 23 in Chennai, as the five-time champions will have to take the field without their skipper Hardik Pandya and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik will be unavailable after receiving a match ban for a slow over rate during IPL 2024, while Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a back injury earlier this year, is yet to make a full recovery and is expected to miss the early stages of IPL 2025 for MI.