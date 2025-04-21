KKR vs GT Highlights: Shubman Gill's Gujarat get 39-run win against KKR

Gujarat Titans registered their 6th win of the season as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the night. GT bowlers restricted the KKR batting line-up to just 159/8 in their 20 overs courtesy of some fine bowling displays by the visitors.

KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's fifty was the only highlight for the hosts in the 2nd innings as all other batters failed to even cross the 30-run mark on the night. While Quinton de Kock sat out the game to welcome Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the side, he was sent back at just 1 run courtesy of Mohd Siraj in the powerplay.

Russell's 15-ball 21 did give KKR fans some hope but it wasn't to be for them as they fell to their 5th defeat on the night and make it tough for them in order to qualify for the playoffs this season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Gill-Sdharshan steer GT to 198/3 Rashid Khan led the bowling line-up alongside Orange cap holder Prasidh krishna with 2 scalps each while Siraj, Sundar, Ishant and Sai Kishore picked up 1 wicket each for themselves.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans set a challenging target of 199 runs for the hosts, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A fantastic opening partnership between Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid the foundation for the visitors, who posted a total of 198/3 in their 20 overs.

Although Sudharsan departed after scoring a well-made half-century, Gill continued to build his innings but fell short of a century when Vaibhav Arora claimed his wicket.

Buttler (41*) and Shahrukh Khan (9*) added valuable runs in the latter stages to help GT near the 200-run mark.

Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana each picked up a wicket as Gujarat Titans aimed to defend their title successfully and strengthen their position in the top 4.