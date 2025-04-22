IPL 2025 LSG vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The 40th match of IPL 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22.
Both teams remain strong contenders for a playoff spot this season and will be aiming for a vital win in this key clash. LSG heads into the game with momentum, having secured a thrilling victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. In contrast, DC will be looking to bounce back after a recent defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans.
Currently, LSG sits at fourth place on the points table with five wins from eight matches, while DC holds the second position with five wins from seven games. As the stage is set for an exciting contest, let’s take a closer look at the key predictions for this much-anticipated matchup.
IPL 2025 LSG vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 22 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match start on April 22?
The match between LSG and DC on April 22 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in India?
Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.