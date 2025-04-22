IPL 2025 LSG vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals live in India.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

The 40th match of IPL 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22.
 
Both teams remain strong contenders for a playoff spot this season and will be aiming for a vital win in this key clash. LSG heads into the game with momentum, having secured a thrilling victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. In contrast, DC will be looking to bounce back after a recent defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans.
 
Currently, LSG sits at fourth place on the points table with five wins from eight matches, while DC holds the second position with five wins from seven games. As the stage is set for an exciting contest, let’s take a closer look at the key predictions for this much-anticipated matchup. 
 
 
IPL 2025 LSG vs DC broadcast details

Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
       
  How to watch LSG vs DC in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 22 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match start on April 22?
The match between LSG and DC on April 22 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in India?
Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

