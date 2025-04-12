IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to snap their losing streak as they take on Punjab Kings in their sixth match of the IPL 2025 season. The much-anticipated clash is at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After a promising campaign last year where they finished as runners-up, SRH have struggled to replicate that form this season. They are currently reeling from four consecutive defeats, the most recent coming at the hands of Gujarat Titans. In that game, Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell of 4/17 earned him the Player of the Match award, as SRH failed to chase down the target.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts SRH in Hyderabad Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat. In the last few games we have batted first, we have the ability to post good scores. We want to play some aggressive cricket, that's our mindset at the moment. We have seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the powerplay. We don't have that thought at the back of our minds. Every individual in our team play their brand of cricket. We got to be top notch, need to back our instincts. We have to keep repeating that again and again. Playing with the same team. Pat Cummins: It's fine. I think we can chase anything. Not an ideal start. But we are training really well. Everyone is in a good space. We have lost a few in a row, but that isn't ideal. One change. Malinga comes in the side for Kamindu Mendis. PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal. SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Find all the broadcast and live streaming details below.

IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS broadcast details IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match start on April 12?

The IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS match in India on both their apps and websites.