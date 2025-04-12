IPL 2025: LSG vs GT pitch report, highest score, key stats at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Saturday, April 12, at 3:30 pm IST in match number 26 of IPL 2025.

Both LSG and GT are on a winning streak—the only difference being GT's four-match run has kept them at the top of the points table, while LSG's two-match win streak has placed them at number five. However, the match between them on Saturday could change a lot. A win for LSG would mean they could breach the top four ranks, while a GT victory would cement their place even more strongly at the top of the table. Before the two sides lock horns in Lucknow to boost their playoff chances, let us dive into the pitch conditions and key venue stats.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs GT IPL 2025

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium has shown varied behaviour over recent IPL seasons. In 2023, it was generally slow, while in the following season it favoured batters. So far in IPL 2025, the surface has behaved differently in each of the two matches—slowing down during the second game, unlike the first. Out of 16 IPL matches played at the venue, eight have been won by teams batting first and seven by teams chasing, with one match washed out. Given recent trends, the team winning the toss in the LSG vs GT match is likely to opt to bat first.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats

LSG at Ekana Stadium

LSG have played 16 games at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow since their debut in 2022 and have emerged victorious in eight of those matches.

GT at Ekana Stadium

GT have played twice at the Ekana Stadium in IPL history, with one win and one loss to their name.

Recent match at Ekana Stadium

The last IPL game at Ekana Stadium was match number 16 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. In that game, LSG made the most of the favourable batting conditions, posting 203 for 8 in the first innings, powered by a fluent 60 from Mitchell Marsh. MI, despite a solid partnership between Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav, fell short at 191 for 5, handing LSG a thrilling 12-run win.

Other key stats for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Ekana Stadium has hosted a total of 16 matches, with a nearly even split between teams winning while batting first (8 matches, 46.67 per cent) and while chasing (7 matches, 46.67 per cent). The toss has played a notable role in match outcomes, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious 60 per cent of the time, compared to a 33.33 per cent win rate for teams losing the toss. One match at the venue ended with no result. The highest individual score at the stadium is an unbeaten 89 by Marcus Stoinis for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Mumbai Indians on May 16, 2023.

The best bowling figures were recorded by Mark Wood, who claimed 5 wickets for 14 runs against the Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2023. The highest team total at the venue is 235 for 6 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants on May 5, 2024, while the lowest team total is 108, posted by Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 1, 2023. The highest successful run chase at Ekana Stadium is 177 for 2, achieved by Punjab Kings on April 1, 2025, also against Lucknow. The ground sees an average of 25.23 runs per wicket and 8.27 runs per over, with teams batting first averaging a total of 165.8 runs.