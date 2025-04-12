IPL 2025: LSG vs GT head-to-head, Lucknow weather forecast, key toss stats

Check IPL 2025 Match 26: LSG vs GT live score, match updates and full scorecard here The IPL 2025 caravan rolls back to Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12, as Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants host Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match number 26 of the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs GT pitch report, highest score, key stats at Ekana Stadium Both LSG and GT have picked up pace after starting their season with a loss and are now two prime contenders for playoff spots in IPL 2025. They are both on a winning streak coming into this match, but while GT have all their three departments clicking at the same time, LSG are riding on the form of their batting prowess. Now, as today’s clash holds vital playoff implications, let us see who has had the upper hand in previous meetings. Let us take a closer look.

LSG vs GT head-to-head:

GT have dominated the head-to-head clashes between the two teams, winning four out of five encounters.

Overall

Total matches played: 5

LSG won: 1

GT won: 4

N/R: 0

LSG vs GT at Ekana Stadium weather forecast The weather of Lucknow on Saturday, April 12 is expected to be overcast with heavey rains expected at 1 PM to 3 PM, which means fans can expect delay in toss for today's match. However, the sun is expected to be out by 4 PM and the weather is expected to be rain free from that point onwards meaning despite a sligh delay in start a full match is on the cards. LSG vs GT head-to-head at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow:

LSG and GT have faced each other twice at Ekana Stadium, with both teams securing one win each.

Top performers in LSG vs GT matches:

In the head-to-head encounters between LSG and GT in the IPL, Shubman Gill has been the standout performer with the bat, scoring a total of 176 runs. He is followed by Hardik Pandya with 135 runs, while Wriddhiman Saha has contributed 133 runs. Ayush Badoni and Lokesh Rahul have also made notable contributions with 111 and 109 runs respectively.

Key toss stats of Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium in IPL On the bowling front, Rashid Khan leads the chart with 8 wickets, followed by Mohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya, who have taken 6 wickets each. Yash Thakur and Mohammad Shami have also made an impact with 5 wickets apiece.

Category Statistic Matches Played 16 Matches Won Batting First 8 (46.67%) Matches Won Batting Second 7 (46.67%) Matches Won Winning Toss 9 (60.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 6 (33.33%) Matches with No Result 1 (6.67%)

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The previous meeting between LSG and GT took place at this very venue in match number 21 of IPL 2024. Batting first, LSG posted 163 for 5, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’s 58-run innings. In response, GT were bundled out for just 130 as LSG secured their first-ever win over GT by 33 runs.