IPL 2025: LSG vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants host Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a thrilling IPL encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. With the home crowd behind them and recent performances showing an upward trend, Lucknow will be eager to topple the table-toppers and make a strong statement.

All eyes will be on Nicholas Pooran, who has been the heartbeat of LSG’s batting line-up. His fearless strokeplay and consistency have made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament so far. However, standing in his way is Gujarat’s ace fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, whose ability to swing the ball and strike early could make all the difference.

Gujarat Titans arrive in Lucknow with supreme confidence, riding a wave of consecutive wins. Their bowling attack has been firing on all fronts, with both pace and spin departments delivering under pressure. Head coach Ashish Nehra’s strategic use of his bowlers, including lesser-known names, has added an edge to their campaign.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT is a simple team with straight methods, says batter Shahrukh With both teams boasting firepower and form, the contest is set up perfectly. The battle between Pooran’s aggression and Siraj’s precision could well be the turning point in this high-stakes clash.

IPL 2025: LSG vs GT playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact player: Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact player: Ishant Sharma/Arshad Khan

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

LSG won: 1

GT won: 4

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

GT squad:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

