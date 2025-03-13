Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar sweat it out in MI's training camp

IPL 2025: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar sweat it out in MI's training camp

MI's season opener against CSK will be an important match for Deepak Chahar, who was part of CSK's setup till IPL 2025 before joining MI after the IPL 2025 mega auction

Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma
Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are keeping their preparation up to the mark to win their sixth title in the upcoming IPL 2025. The team is currently engaged in its practice sessions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ahead of its campaign opener against its biggest rivals in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings, on March 23 in Chennai.
 
In the highlights of their latest practice session on Wednesday, pacer Deepak Chahar and southpaw batter Tilak Varma were seen honing their skills in the nets. MI's season opener against CSK will be an important match for Deepak Chahar, who was part of CSK’s setup till IPL 2025 before joining MI after the IPL 2025 mega auction last November.
 
Mumbai Indians face early hurdles in IPL 2025 
Mumbai Indians (MI), who last lifted the trophy in 2019, have encountered two major setbacks ahead of their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 in Chennai. MI will be without its captain Hardik Pandya and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial opener.  ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai
 
Hardik Pandya banned for opening match 
Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for MI’s first game due to a match ban received for a slow over-rate violation during IPL 2024. The all-rounder, who was appointed MI captain last season, will have to sit out as his team starts its campaign against the defending champions, CSK.  
Jasprit Bumrah's injury concerns 

Also Read

IPL 2025: Siraj, Ishant lead Gujarat Titans' practice session in Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai

Premium

Reliance JioStar to garner Rs 6,000 crore in IPL advertising revenues

My only dream was to play for India, IPL was secondary: Rishabh Pant

I was frustrated with my situation despite IPL win with KKR, says Iyer

Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a back injury earlier this year, is still recovering and is expected to miss the early stages of IPL 2025. His absence will be a big blow to MI’s bowling attack, as Bumrah has been its leading pacer and a key wicket-taker over the years. 
 
MI squad for IPL 2025: 
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon-John Jacobs, N. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhoni and Gambhir share frame during Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding

Still not over it: Samson on releasing Jos Buttler before IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025: Head coach Jayawardene leads MI's first practice session

IPL 2025: Axar or Rahul, who will be the captain of Delhi Capitals?

Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025, here's why he might get banned for 2 yrs

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story