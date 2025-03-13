IPL 2025: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar sweat it out in MI's training camp

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are keeping their preparation up to the mark to win their sixth title in the upcoming IPL 2025. The team is currently engaged in its practice sessions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ahead of its campaign opener against its biggest rivals in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings, on March 23 in Chennai.

In the highlights of their latest practice session on Wednesday, pacer Deepak Chahar and southpaw batter Tilak Varma were seen honing their skills in the nets. MI's season opener against CSK will be an important match for Deepak Chahar, who was part of CSK’s setup till IPL 2025 before joining MI after the IPL 2025 mega auction last November.

Mumbai Indians face early hurdles in IPL 2025

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai Mumbai Indians (MI), who last lifted the trophy in 2019, have encountered two major setbacks ahead of their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 in Chennai. MI will be without its captain Hardik Pandya and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial opener.

Hardik Pandya banned for opening match

Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for MI’s first game due to a match ban received for a slow over-rate violation during IPL 2024. The all-rounder, who was appointed MI captain last season, will have to sit out as his team starts its campaign against the defending champions, CSK.

Jasprit Bumrah's injury concerns

Also Read

ALSO READ: Dhoni and Gambhir share frame during Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding Star fast bowler J asprit Bumrah , who suffered a back injury earlier this year, is still recovering and is expected to miss the early stages of IPL 2025. His absence will be a big blow to MI’s bowling attack, as Bumrah has been its leading pacer and a key wicket-taker over the years.

MI squad for IPL 2025:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon-John Jacobs, N. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah