Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025, here's why he might get banned for 2 yrs

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, leaving Delhi Capitals (DC) in the lurch ahead of the tournament’s start on March 22. The abrupt decision has put the 26-year-old in hot water, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules suggesting he could now face a two-year ban from the league.

Delhi Capitals bagged Brook for Rs 6.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Check IPL 2025 full schedule, venues and match time here This marks the second consecutive season Brook has withdrawn after being picked at the auction, a move that could have serious repercussions on his future participation in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

"A very difficult decision"

Brook, who was expected to play a key role for Delhi Capitals, took to social media to apologise to the franchise and its fans, expressing regret over his decision.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook wrote.

Citing England’s upcoming commitments, he explained that he needed time to recover after a grueling schedule and focus on national duties.

"It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. To do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date."

Acknowledging the inevitable backlash, Brook added, “I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right. Playing for my country remains my priority and focus.”

Delhi Capitals full squad and player salaries

Players bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 mega auction Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped KL Rahul RS 2 crore Rs 14 crore Capped Mitchell Starc RS 2 crore Rs 11.75 crore Capped T. Natarajan RS 2 crore Rs 10.75 crore Capped Jake Fraser-Mcgurk RS 2 crore Rs 9 crore Capped Harry Brook (Withdrawn) RS 2 crore Rs 6.25 crore Capped Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 Lakh Rs 95 lakh Uncapped Karun Nair Rs 30 lakh Rs 50 lakh Uncapped Ashutosh Sharma Rs 30 Lakh Rs 3.8 crore Uncapped Mohit Sharma Rs 50 lakh Rs 2.2 crore Uncapped Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 lakhs Rs 95 lakhs Uncapped Karun Nair Rs 30 lakhs Rs 50 lakhs Uncapped Darshan Nalkande Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped

Delhi Capitals list of retained players for IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Axar Patel (16.50 cr) Retention 2 Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr) Retention 3 Tristan Stubbs (10 cr) Retention 4 Abishek Porel (4 cr)

ALSO READ: What next for cricket fans after CT 2025? When IPL 2025 starts BCCI’s hardline stance: IPL future in jeopardy Brook’s withdrawal puts him at risk of facing a two-season ban from the IPL, as per BCCI’s strict regulations. According to a directive issued last year, any foreign player who voluntarily withdraws after being picked at the auction—unless due to injury—faces suspension from the IPL and all future auctions for the next two editions. "Any overseas player who registers for an auction and, after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons," the BCCI guidelines state.

This could mean that Brook, who had already pulled out of the 2024 season following the death of his grandmother, might not be seen in the IPL until at least 2027.

England’s packed schedule takes precedence

Brook’s decision comes at a critical juncture for England cricket. The team is set to host India in a high-profile home Test series in June, followed by the Ashes series against Australia from November to January—a contest that holds immense significance in England’s cricketing calendar.