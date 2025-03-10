Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025, here's why he might get banned for 2 yrs

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, leaving Delhi Capitals (DC) in the lurch ahead of the tournament’s start on March 22. The abrupt decision has put the 26-year-old in hot water, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules suggesting he could now face a two-year ban from the league.
Delhi Capitals bagged Brook for Rs 6.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Citing England’s upcoming commitments, he explained that he needed time to recover after a grueling schedule and focus on national duties.
"It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. To do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date."
Acknowledging the inevitable backlash, Brook added, “I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right. Playing for my country remains my priority and focus.”
Delhi Capitals full squad and player salaries
Players bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 mega auction
Player
Base Price
Winning Bid
Capped/Uncapped
KL Rahul
RS 2 crore
Rs 14 crore
Capped
Mitchell Starc
RS 2 crore
Rs 11.75 crore
Capped
T. Natarajan
RS 2 crore
Rs 10.75 crore
Capped
Jake Fraser-Mcgurk
RS 2 crore
Rs 9 crore
Capped
Harry Brook (Withdrawn)
RS 2 crore
Rs 6.25 crore
Capped
Sameer Rizvi
Rs 30 Lakh
Rs 95 lakh
Uncapped
Karun Nair
Rs 30 lakh
Rs 50 lakh
Uncapped
Ashutosh Sharma
Rs 30 Lakh
Rs 3.8 crore
Uncapped
Mohit Sharma
Rs 50 lakh
Rs 2.2 crore
Uncapped
Delhi Capitals list of retained players for IPL 2025:
Brook’s withdrawal puts him at risk of facing a two-season ban from the IPL, as per BCCI’s strict regulations. According to a directive issued last year, any foreign player who voluntarily withdraws after being picked at the auction—unless due to injury—faces suspension from the IPL and all future auctions for the next two editions.
"Any overseas player who registers for an auction and, after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons," the BCCI guidelines state.
This could mean that Brook, who had already pulled out of the 2024 season following the death of his grandmother, might not be seen in the IPL until at least 2027.
England’s packed schedule takes precedence
Brook’s decision comes at a critical juncture for England cricket. The team is set to host India in a high-profile home Test series in June, followed by the Ashes series against Australia from November to January—a contest that holds immense significance in England’s cricketing calendar.