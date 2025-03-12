Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik joins training camp after return from Dubai

Apart from Hardik, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, and Karan Sharma also joined MI's squad ahead of their campaign opener against CSK

Reece Topley and Karan Sharma of MI

Reece Topley and Karan Sharma of MI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With just 10 days left for IPL 2025 to begin, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians are engaged in an intense training camp under their coaching staff as players have started to join them one after another following the conclusion of Champions Trophy 2025. The latest entry to the list of players who joined MI’s training camp was skipper Hardik Pandya, who joined his side on Tuesday after returning from Dubai. Apart from Hardik, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Karan Sharma also joined MI’s squad on Tuesday.
 
Straight to training 
Hardik took an easy approach, while Karan Sharma and Reece Topley started training right away. They were seen honing their bowling skills in the nets with bowling coach Lasith Malinga in the evening.
 
 
Setback for MI 
Mumbai Indians, who last won IPL in 2019, suffered two setbacks ahead of their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 23 in Chennai, as the five-time champions will have to take the field without their skipper Hardik Pandya and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik will be unavailable after receiving a match ban for a slow over rate during IPL 2024, while Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a back injury earlier this year, is yet to make a full recovery and is expected to miss the early stages of IPL 2025 for MI. 

MI squad for IPL 2025 
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon-John Jacobs, N. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah
 
MI’s full schedule for IPL 2025 
MI Full schedule for IPL 2025
Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
23-Mar Match 3 Chennai Super Kings vs MI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Sun
29-Mar Match 9 Gujarat Titans vs MI Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Sat
31-Mar Match 12 MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mon
04-Apr Match 16 Lucknow Super Giants vs MI Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Fri
07-Apr Match 21 MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mon
13-Apr Match 29 Delhi Capitals vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Sun
17-Apr Match 33 MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Thu
20-Apr Match 38 MI vs Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Sun
23-Apr Match 41 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs MI Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Wed
27-Apr Match 45 MI vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Sun
01-May Match 50 Rajasthan Royals vs MI Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur Thu
06-May Match 56 MI vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Tue
11-May Match 61 Punjab Kings vs MI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Sun
15-May Match 66 MI vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Thu
 

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

