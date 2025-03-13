Dhoni and Gambhir share frame during Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding

The former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni , and his former teammate, and current Head Coach of India’s senior men’s team, Gautam Gambhir , are making headlines once again after being clicked together in a single frame while attending the wedding of India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ’s sister in Dehradun. Rishabh Pant and his family (sister, brother-in-law and mother) were also present in the now-viral picture of Dhoni and Gambhir.

Dhoni-Gambhir feud

The picture of Dhoni and Gambhir together is a slight nod to the duo ending their off-field feud over the years. Notably, Gambhir has often taken shots at Dhoni for getting the credit for India's 2011 World Cup win, as Dhoni's final winning six has been the highlight of any discussion around India's triumph. However, one thing that fans often miss is that, on many occasions, Gambhir has come forward to laud Dhoni's leadership skills. He even mentioned once that he would be the first person standing behind Dhoni if he ever called for any help.

In another interaction with the media, Gambhir also said that Dhoni sacrificed his One-Day International (ODI) runs by demoting himself in the batting order for the team’s sake. On the other hand, Dhoni has never given any statement regarding the allegations of taking undue credit for the 2011 World Cup victory—by anyone, including Kohli. While there has been some rift between the two players, they are always seen treating each other with respect every time they have come face to face after the end of their respective international cricket careers.

What’s next for Dhoni and Gambhir?

While Dhoni will be seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is scheduled to begin on March 22, Gautam Gambhir will be taking some time off after his successful run with Team India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Some media reports also suggest that Gambhir will travel to England with India’s Under-19 (U-19) team, as India’s senior men’s team will be touring the Three Lions’ den after the IPL for a five-match Test series.