IPL 2025 today's match: CSK vs RR Playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both teams already out of the playoff race, the clash will primarily be about salvaging pride as they look to end their campaigns on a positive note.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi suspended for send-off to Abhishek Sharma CSK, currently at the bottom of the points table, have managed just three wins in twelve outings, enduring a tough season despite being five-time champions. However, the team has experimented with several new players in recent matches—some of whom have impressed—offering promise for the future. They come into this fixture after narrowly defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. Notably, key overseas players Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis are unavailable for the remainder of the tournament.

Meanwhile, RR sit just above CSK in ninth place with a similar record—three victories and nine losses from twelve games. Their last match ended in heartbreak with a one-run loss to KKR. Lluan-dre Pretorius has come in as a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana, while Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season. With both sides evenly matched, a competitive contest is expected.

Chennai Super Kings

Squad Update:

CSK Playing 11, including impact sub:

Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Player: Shivam Dube.

Rajasthan Royals

Injuries/Availability:

Lluan-dre Pretorius has been brought in to replace the injured Nitish Rana in the Rajasthan Royals squad, while Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. With both teams looking evenly balanced, a closely contested match is on the cards.

RR playing 11, including impact sub:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.