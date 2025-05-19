LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Lucknow fighting for final playoff spot, Toss at 7 PM IST

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After a nine-day break in the schedule, the action resumes with just a few matches remaining before the playoffs kick off on May 21, leading up to the grand finale on June 3.

It’s been a thrilling and tightly contested season, with several teams still vying for a place in the top four. LSG currently sit in seventh place on the points table with five wins and six defeats from their 11 matches. While the path to the playoffs is difficult, it remains mathematically possible if they win all remaining fixtures and other results favor them.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming Meanwhile, SRH are placed eighth with just three wins from eleven outings. Their last game against Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to rain. With playoff hopes out of reach, the Hyderabad franchise will aim to end their campaign on a high note and potentially play spoiler for teams still in contention.

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH playing 11:

LSG playing 11 (probables): Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), A Badoni, DA Miller, AK Markram, Abdul Samad, MR Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

SRH playing 11 (probables): H Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, TM Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (C), Eshan Malinga, A Verma, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Manohar, HV Patel

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE toss:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all live updates of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match from Lucknow here