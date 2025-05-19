IPL 2025 points table, teams eliminated from playoffs race; MI, DC chances

Lucknow Super Giants become the 5th team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race as they are beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in a do-or-die match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans had already secured their places in the IPL 2025 playoffs, leaving just one spot up for grabs as the league stage nears its conclusion. The battle for the final qualification spot remains intense, with Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals still in contention. Each of these teams will be looking to grab crucial points in their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the race for the top four.

Teams eliminated from IPL 2025 playoff race

Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

DC playoff qualification chances in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals lost their last encounter against tabel toppers Gujarat titans at home and have to be perfect from here on in their next two games against MI and PBKS to make sure they go through to the playoffs this year.

MI playoff qualification chances in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have it a little easier than the Capitals as they just need a solitary win in their 2 games to get that final playoff spot. They face Delhi next and a win at home on the night will ensure their qualification this season. Mumbai won 6 games on the trot in what was fantastic comeback and are now one of the favourites to get that final playoff place.