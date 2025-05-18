IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming

But, the race for playoffs changed just after the completion of the 60th match. When Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets then they were not the only team to qualify for playoffs. Along with GT, two more teams qualified for playoffs while the MI, DC and LSG will fight for the one remaining spot. DC vs MI match on wednesday will certainly finalise the fourth team. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has turned out to be unique in its own way, as not a single team had qualified for the playoffs after first 59 matches. However, there are four teams that have been ruled out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race.But, the race for playoffs changed just after the completion of the 60th match. When Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets then they were not the only team to qualify for playoffs. Along with GT, two more teams qualified for playoffs while the MI, DC and LSG will fight for the one remaining spot.DC vs MI match on wednesday will certainly finalise the fourth team.

Which teams have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

With Punjab Kings' win over Rajasthan Royals, there is no team that has qualified for the playoffs. However, three teams have qualified for the playoffs when Gujarat Titans thrash Delhi Capitals in Match 60 of IPL 2025.

The three teams qualifed for the playoffs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Which are the teams that are eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

IPL 2025 Points Table, team rankings, leaderboard Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.795 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 0.389 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 1.156 Delhi Capitals 12 6 5 0 1 13 0.006 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 0.193 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.701 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule, Live Timings, Venue, Qualifiers and Eliminators Live Streaming and Telecast

When do the IPL 2025 playoffs begin?

The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin on May 29 with Qualifier 1.

Which teams can play in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table will play in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled to take place on May 29.

Which teams will lock horns in the Eliminator of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The 3rd and 4th-placed teams on the IPL 2025 points table will lock horns in the Eliminator, which is scheduled to take place on May 30.

Which teams will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025?

The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winning team of the Eliminator will clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on June 1.

When will the IPL 2025 final take place?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on June 3.

Which teams can clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3?

The winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Jio Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 playoffs on JioHotstar.