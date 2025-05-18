IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has turned out to be unique in its own way, as not a single team had qualified for the playoffs after first 59 matches. However, there are four teams that have been ruled out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. But, the race for playoffs changed just after the completion of the 60th match. When Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets then they were not the only team to qualify for playoffs. Along with GT, two more teams qualified for playoffs while the MI, DC and LSG will fight for the one remaining spot. DC vs MI match on wednesday will certainly finalise the fourth team.
Which teams have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs?
With Punjab Kings' win over Rajasthan Royals, there is no team that has qualified for the playoffs. However, three teams have qualified for the playoffs when Gujarat Titans thrash Delhi Capitals in Match 60 of IPL 2025.
The three teams qualifed for the playoffs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Which are the teams that are eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race?