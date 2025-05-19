IPL 2025 stats: Top 10 batters, bowlers: Orange and Purple cap leaderboards
Gujarat Titans' opening duo of Sai Sudharshan and Shubman Gill lead the scoring charts in IPL 2025 for now.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have confirmed their spots in the IPL playoffs as the race for the final spot is still very much on with the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals still in contention to get into the top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table. Check LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
The fans have witnessed some incredible power hitting and mindful bowling displays across the length of the tournament so far with the race for the Orange and Purple Cap also pretty close at the moment.
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard
GT's Sai Sudharsan (617 runs) topped the run-scoring leaderboard after his half-century against Delhi. His opening partner, Shubman Gill (601 runs), also impressed with a 50+ run knock, as GT's batters dominated the charts. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal comes third in the list with 523 runs followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav (510). RCB's Virat Kohli closely follows in closely with 505 runs in the 5th spot.
| IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Runs
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100s
| 50s
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| Sai Sudharsan
| GT
| 581
| 12
| 12
| 1
| 82
| 52.82
| 375
| 154.93
| 0
| 6
| 65
| 18
| 2
| Shubman Gill
| GT
| 571
| 12
| 12
| 2
| 90
| 57.1
| 369
| 154.74
| 0
| 6
| 53
| 21
| 3
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| RR
| 523
| 13
| 13
| 1
| 75
| 43.58
| 331
| 158
| 0
| 6
| 55
| 26
| 4
| Suryakumar Yadav
| MI
| 510
| 12
| 12
| 4
| 68*
| 63.75
| 299
| 170.56
| 0
| 3
| 51
| 26
| 5
| Virat Kohli
| RCB
| 505
| 11
| 11
| 3
| 73*
| 63.13
| 352
| 143.46
| 0
| 7
| 44
| 18
| 6
| Jos Buttler
| GT
| 500
| 12
| 11
| 4
| 97*
| 71.43
| 305
| 163.93
| 0
| 5
| 49
| 22
| 7
| KL Rahul
| DC
| 493
| 11
| 11
| 3
| 112*
| 61.63
| 333
| 148.04
| 1
| 3
| 44
| 20
| 8
| Prabhsimran Singh
| PBKS
| 458
| 12
| 12
| 0
| 91
| 38.17
| 267
| 171.53
| 0
| 4
| 48
| 25
| 9
| Shreyas Iyer
| PBKS
| 435
| 12
| 12
| 3
| 97*
| 48.33
| 249
| 174.69
| 0
| 4
| 32
| 27
| 10
| Nicholas Pooran
| LSG
| 410
| 11
| 11
| 1
| 87*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard
he race for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is equally fierce as the fight for the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna leads the way with 21 wickets, while Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad is just behind with 20 wickets, though his higher economy rate puts him in second place. RCB's Josh Hazlewood and Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult are also in the mix, each with 18 wickets in the tournament.
| IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Wkts
| Mat
| Inns
| Ov
| Runs
| BBI
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 4w
| 5w
| 1
| Prasidh Krishna
| GT
| 21
| 12
| 12
| 47
| 369
| 4/41
| 17.57
| 7.85
| 13.42
| 1
| 0
| 2
| Noor Ahmad
| CSK
| 20
| 12
| 12
| 43
| 345
| 4/18
| 17.25
| 8.02
| 12.9
| 2
| 0
| 3
| Josh Hazlewood
| RCB
| 18
| 10
| 10
| 36.5
| 311
| 4/33
| 17.27
| 8.44
| 12.27
| 1
| 0
| 4
| Trent Boult
| MI
| 18
| 12
| 12
| 42.1
| 358
| 4/26
| 19.88
| 8.49
| 14.05
| 1
| 0
| 5
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| KKR
| 17
| 12
| 12
| 47
| 329
| 3/22
| 19.35
| 7
| 16.58
| 0
| 0
| 6
| Arshdeep Singh
| PBKS
| 16
| 12
| 11
| 40.2
| 351
| 3/16
| 21.93
| 8.7
| 15.12
| 0
| 0
| 7
| Vaibhav Arora
| KKR
| 16
| 11
| 11
| 38.3
| 391
| 3/29
| 24.43
| 10.15
| 14.43
| 0
| 0
| 8
| Sai Kishore
| GT
| 15
| 12
| 12
| 33.3
| 294
| 3/30
| 19.6
| 8.77
| 13.4
| 0
| 0
| 9
| Mohammed Siraj
| GT
| 15
| 12
| 12
| 45
| 406
| 4/17
| 27.06
| 9.02
| 18
| 1
| 0
| 10
| Harshit Rana
| KKR
| 15
| 12
| 12
| 41
| 408
| 25/3
| 27.20
| 9.95
| 16.40
| 0
| 0