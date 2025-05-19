IPL 2025 stats: Top 10 batters, bowlers: Orange and Purple cap leaderboards

Check LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have confirmed their spots in the IPL playoffs as the race for the final spot is still very much on with the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals still in contention to get into the top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table.

The fans have witnessed some incredible power hitting and mindful bowling displays across the length of the tournament so far with the race for the Orange and Purple Cap also pretty close at the moment.

IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard

IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 581 12 12 1 82 52.82 375 154.93 0 6 65 18 2 Shubman Gill GT 571 12 12 2 90 57.1 369 154.74 0 6 53 21 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 523 13 13 1 75 43.58 331 158 0 6 55 26 4 Suryakumar Yadav MI 510 12 12 4 68* 63.75 299 170.56 0 3 51 26 5 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18 6 Jos Buttler GT 500 12 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22 7 KL Rahul DC 493 11 11 3 112* 61.63 333 148.04 1 3 44 20 8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 458 12 12 0 91 38.17 267 171.53 0 4 48 25 9 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 435 12 12 3 97* 48.33 249 174.69 0 4 32 27 10 Nicholas Pooran LSG 410 11 11 1 87* GT's Sai Sudharsan (617 runs) topped the run-scoring leaderboard after his half-century against Delhi. His opening partner, Shubman Gill (601 runs), also impressed with a 50+ run knock, as GT's batters dominated the charts. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal comes third in the list with 523 runs followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav (510). RCB's Virat Kohli closely follows in closely with 505 runs in the 5th spot.