IPL 2025: Why was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar not picked in RCB playing 11 vs KKR?

In the opening match of IPL 2025, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was surprisingly left out of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing XI, even though captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field first. Despite the Impact Player rule, which generally encourages teams to field an extra bowler when they bowl first, RCB went with only four specialist bowlers, opting for all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Liam Livingstone instead. RCB exclude Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in IPL opener

The decision to exclude Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was bought for a hefty ₹10.75 crore in the mega auction, caught many by surprise, including Ravi Shastri. Bhuvneshwar, who is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 181 wickets in 176 matches, has been a key player for many seasons. His exclusion was especially puzzling considering his experience and consistent record in the league.

RCB’s pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, did well initially, reducing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 9/1 in the first three overs. However, the absence of a third reliable seamer was felt as the game progressed. Despite a strong start with the ball, the momentum shifted when RCB turned to Rasikh Salam Dar, and KKR's captain, Ajinkya Rahane, took advantage of the youngster, smashing two sixes and a four. This led to a flurry of runs, and KKR finished the powerplay at 60/1, with RCB conceding 51 runs in the last three overs.