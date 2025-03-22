IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live match time here The third match of IPL 2025 will feature a thrilling clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST. Two of the biggest franchises in IPL will clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams are ready to kickstart their campaigns with a strong performance in this crucial match. Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will rely on key players such as Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana to make an impact.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, are fielding an experienced squad, with stars like Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Santner bolstering their chances. The combination of seasoned pros and emerging talents from both sides sets the stage for a highly competitive encounter.

The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is one of the fiercest in IPL history. Over 39 meetings between the two teams, Mumbai has won 21 times, while Chennai has claimed victory in 18 matches. The upcoming match promises to be another thrilling chapter in this storied rivalry.

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI playing 11 prediction

CSK playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

MI playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz (WK), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

CSK vs MI head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 39

CSK won: 18

MI won: 21

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is going to have a big impact again - Kane Williamson Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur.

IPL 2025 match on March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live toss, CSK vs MI telecast and Chennai vs Mumbai live streaming details

When will CSK vs MI match in IPL 2025 be played?

CSK vs MI match in IPL 2025 will be played on March 23.

What is the venue of the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between CSK and MI.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs MI take place?

The live toss for CSK vs MI will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match in India?