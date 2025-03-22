Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history

Among the biggest deals, Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants shelling out a whopping Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
The much-awaited IPL 2025 season is set to kick off on March 22, with fans eagerly anticipating thrilling cricket action, new rivalries, and, of course, fresh talent. The IPL 2025 mega auction, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw several high-profile players go under the hammer, with record-breaking bids that have set the stage for an exciting season ahead. 
 
Among the biggest deals, Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants shelling out a whopping Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant. This marked a significant moment in IPL history as Pant was the highest-paid player of the auction. Iyer, who started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals. 
Most expensive players in IPL history
Player Auction Price (Rs) Year Team
Rishabh Pant 27 crore 2024 Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore 2024 Punjab Kings
Mitchell Starc 24.75 crore 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatest Iyer 23.75 crore 2024 Kolkata Knigh Riders
Pat Cummins 20.50 crore 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sam Curran 18.50 crore 2023 Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal 18 crore 2024 Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore 2024 Punjab Kings (RTM card)
Cameron Green 17.50 crore 2023 Mumbai Indians
Ben Stokes 16.25 crore 2023 Chennai Super Kings
Chris Morris 16.25 crore 2021 Rajasthan Royals
Nicholas Pooran 16 crore 2023 Lucknow Super Giants
Yuvraj Singh 16 crore 2015 Delhi Daredevils
Jos Buttler 15.75 crore 2024 Gujarat Titans
Pat Cummins 15.50 crore 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders
Ishan Kishan 15.25 crore 2022 Mumbai Indians
 
The auction also saw big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc attracting hefty sums, with the latter’s move to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore setting a new benchmark for IPL overseas players. Starc’s record-breaking deal came after a stunning 2024 IPL season, where he helped KKR win the title after a decade-long wait.
 
As the 2025 season draws closer, teams have built exciting squads with fresh and dynamic talent. Will this be the year for the underdogs, or will the established powerhouses continue their dominance? With top players like Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes also making waves in the auction, the stage is set for a thrilling season of IPL action.
First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

