IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history
The much-awaited IPL 2025 season is set to kick off on March 22, with fans eagerly anticipating thrilling cricket action, new rivalries, and, of course, fresh talent. The IPL 2025 mega auction, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw several high-profile players go under the hammer, with record-breaking bids that have set the stage for an exciting season ahead.
Among the biggest deals, Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants shelling out a whopping Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant. This marked a significant moment in IPL history as Pant was the highest-paid player of the auction. Iyer, who started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
| Most expensive players in IPL history
| Player
| Auction Price (Rs)
| Year
| Team
| Rishabh Pant
| 27 crore
| 2024
| Lucknow Super Giants
| Shreyas Iyer
| 26.75 crore
| 2024
| Punjab Kings
| Mitchell Starc
| 24.75 crore
| 2024
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| Venkatest Iyer
| 23.75 crore
| 2024
| Kolkata Knigh Riders
| Pat Cummins
| 20.50 crore
| 2024
| Sunrisers Hyderabad
| Sam Curran
| 18.50 crore
| 2023
| Punjab Kings
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| 18 crore
| 2024
| Punjab Kings
| Arshdeep Singh
| Rs 18 crore
| 2024
| Punjab Kings (RTM card)
| Cameron Green
| 17.50 crore
| 2023
| Mumbai Indians
| Ben Stokes
| 16.25 crore
| 2023
| Chennai Super Kings
| Chris Morris
| 16.25 crore
| 2021
| Rajasthan Royals
| Nicholas Pooran
| 16 crore
| 2023
| Lucknow Super Giants
| Yuvraj Singh
| 16 crore
| 2015
| Delhi Daredevils
| Jos Buttler
| 15.75 crore
| 2024
| Gujarat Titans
| Pat Cummins
| 15.50 crore
| 2020
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| Ishan Kishan
| 15.25 crore
| 2022
| Mumbai Indians
The auction also saw big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc attracting hefty sums, with the latter’s move to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore setting a new benchmark for IPL overseas players. Starc’s record-breaking deal came after a stunning 2024 IPL season, where he helped KKR win the title after a decade-long wait.
As the 2025 season draws closer, teams have built exciting squads with fresh and dynamic talent. Will this be the year for the underdogs, or will the established powerhouses continue their dominance? With top players like Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes also making waves in the auction, the stage is set for a thrilling season of IPL action.