IPL 2026 breaks all-time viewership record with 1.2 billion overall viewers

The Indian Premier League's popularity reached unprecedented heights in 2026 as JioStar announced that the tournament became the most-watched season in the competition's history.

The season recorded an overall reach of more than 1.2 billion viewers across television and digital platforms, a seven per cent increase from the previous year.

Total watch-time touched 870 billion minutes, while the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings emerged as the most-watched IPL match ever, attracting more than 400 million viewers.

The figures reinforce the tournament's status as India's biggest sporting property and one of the most valuable entertainment platforms in the country.

Final sets new viewership benchmark ALSO READ: India start women's T20 World Cup campaign with 64-run win over Pakistan The IPL 2026 final delivered record-breaking numbers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful title defence drew more than 400 million viewers across platforms. The summit clash became the most-watched match in IPL history, capping a season filled with standout performances, emerging stars and compelling storylines. Digital growth continues to accelerate Digital consumption registered significant growth during the season. Connected TV viewership increased by 22 per cent, reflecting the growing preference for large-screen streaming experiences. Overall digital video views touched 25 billion, an eight per cent rise year-on-year, with affluent consumers and younger audiences driving much of the growth.