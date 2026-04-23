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IPL 2026: CSK rope in Akash Madhwal as replacement for Ayush Mhatre

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to an injury.

CSK sign Akash Madhwal as replacement for Ayush Mhatre
CSK sign Akash Madhwal as replacement for Ayush Mhatre
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Chennai Super Kings on Thursday signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to an injury.

Mhatre, India's U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

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Madhwal joins CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

A right-arm fast bowler, Madhwal has previously represented Mumbai Indians (2023, 2024) and Rajasthan Royals (2025).

The Uttarakhand pacer, who had attended CSK trials earlier in the season, has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets.

The 32-year-old also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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