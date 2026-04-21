IPL 2026: LSG vs RR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be looking to finally end their winless run at home when they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, April 22, at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Both teams have polar opposite numbers on the points table as LSG, in six matches, have secured two wins and lost four times, while RR, in their six matches, have won four and lost two games.

But at the same time, they are also in almost similar form as LSG are coming into the match with three straight losses, while RR have also lost their last two games, making their match on Wednesday a desperate search for form for both camps.

In terms of team combination, LSG have looked all over the place as their batters and bowlers have both failed to deliver with consistency, making them the only team this season not to score any 200-plus total. However, they are expected to have the services of their ace pacer Mayank Yadav available against RR, which might boost their confidence and form.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Abhishek equals most 100 record for SRH; slams 47-ball ton vs DC On the other hand, despite two losses, RR have only one issue in their squad, i.e., the form of their middle order. So far, they are riding on the wave of their excellent bowling and top three in batting. Skipper Parag knows his team needs him and other middle-order batters to be in form if they want to win their second title, and RR will hope that happens sooner rather than later in order to avoid any skirmishing in their race to the playoffs.

IPL 2026: LSG vs RR playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja

LSG vs RR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

LSG won: 2

RR won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026 match on April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, LSG vs RR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 22 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will clash in match 32 of IPL 2026 on April 22 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs RR take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 22.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match in India?