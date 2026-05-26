IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs will continue with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match on Wednesday, May 27 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

It will be a straight knock-out game as the winning side will take on the winner of Qualifier 1 on Friday, while the losing side will be eliminated.

In terms of team combination, SRH will be banking on their in-form top four of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to score runs for them, while the focus will be on Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga in the bowling department. The only concern for SRH will be their expensive bowling, which has proved costly for them in the past.

On the other hand, RR are in a similar situation. They are also dependent on the top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag, as the team has suddenly collapsed on occasions when these players have failed to score runs. In bowling, Jofra Archer and Yash Raj Punja have been consistent, but their overall bowling attack looks weak. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli adds a unique record to his name vs GT in Qualifier 1 It will be a great clash between two similar sides who are looking to win their second IPL title in 2026.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR playing 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma Impact Player: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra SRH vs RR head-to-head in IPL Total Matches Played: 23

SRH Wins: 14

RR Wins: 9

No result: 0 Squads of both teams SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala IPL 2026 Eliminator match: SRH vs RR live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 27 (Wednesday) in the IPL 2026 Eliminator match? Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the Eliminator match of IPL 2026 on May 27 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator match? Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. When will the live toss for the SRH vs RR Eliminator match take place? The live toss for the SRH vs RR Eliminator match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 27. Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match? The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.