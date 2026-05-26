IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

The IPL 2026 playoffs begin with a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) battle for a direct place in the final at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala today.

Both teams ended the league stage with 18 points, underlining how evenly matched this contest is likely to be.

RCB head into the game with renewed confidence after Phil Salt’s return, which strengthens an already dangerous batting line-up featuring Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim David. Their pace attack has been equally reliable, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam delivering wickets consistently. However, spin remains an area where they will want improved performances.

GT, meanwhile, have looked one of the most complete sides this season. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have powered their batting, while Washington Sundar’s recent contributions have added balance. With Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan leading a sharp bowling attack, Gujarat will back themselves strongly in this high-stakes showdown. Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 29

Wins: 19

Losses: 10

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 65.51% Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT) Matches: 40

Wins: 23

Losses: 17

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 57.50% IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB playing 11 vs GT Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into Qualifier 1 as one of the most balanced sides of IPL 2026 after finishing top of the table with 18 points. Rajat Patidar’s side has built its campaign around an explosive batting unit and a much-improved bowling attack.

Virat Kohli has once again been central at the top, while Phil Salt’s return after recovering from a finger injury adds major firepower and stability to the batting line-up. RCB have repeatedly crossed the 200-run mark this season, highlighting their batting depth. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have led the pace attack superbly, while support from Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma has added control. Having already won in Dharamsala earlier this month, RCB will be confident heading into this high-pressure clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer / Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: GT playing 11 vs RCB Gujarat Titans have reached Qualifier 1 on the back of a disciplined bowling attack and a consistent top-order unit. Shubman Gill has led from the front, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler providing stability and attacking intent.

GT’s batting strength largely depends on their top three, who have regularly set the platform this season. However, their biggest strength has been bowling. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna have formed one of the most effective pace attacks in IPL 2026, striking early and maintaining pressure. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore have also controlled the middle overs brilliantly. GT come into this contest with strong momentum after thrashing Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in their final league-stage match, making them a dangerous opponent in this knockout fixture. Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT key player battles RCB batters vs GT bowlers Batter (RCB) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR Virat Kohli Prasidh Krishna 8 69 3 168 Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada 16 111 5 141 Virat Kohli Rashid Khan 11 128 3 135 Virat Kohli Jason Holder 9 86 3 183 Phil Salt Mohammed Siraj 4 56 2 200 Phil Salt Kagiso Rabada 6 47 2 188 Phil Salt Rashid Khan 2 7 2 88 Phil Salt Jason Holder 9 143 1 227 Devdutt Padikkal Prasidh Krishna 5 47 1 188 Devdutt Padikkal Mohammed Siraj 7 41 3 141 Devdutt Padikkal Kagiso Rabada 8 78 0 190 Devdutt Padikkal Rashid Khan 8 38 5 93 Tim David Kagiso Rabada 4 31 2 135 Tim David Rashid Khan 17 70 3 130 Jitesh Sharma Rashid Khan 6 43 2 159 Krunal Pandya Rashid Khan 10 30 3 94 Romario Shepherd Kagiso Rabada 6 56 0 200