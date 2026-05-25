IPL 2026: Rahane explains Varun playing for KKR despite fractured toe

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane said the decision to continue playing mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy despite a fractured left toe was taken only after clearance from the medical staff.

Chakaravarthy suffered a hairline fracture earlier this month during KKR's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad when a straight drive from Ishan Kishan struck his shoe. It was the third fracture the spinner sustained this season, having earlier played through two finger fractures on his non-bowling left hand.

"See, our team's physios and the physios of BCCI and the Indian team, there was a discussion among them. I don't get involved in that at all. That's their department. My department is how's the player's mindset, does the player want to play or not, how big is the risk?" Rahane told reporters after KKR's final league match on Sunday.

"Yes, it's important to consider the health factor, to stay fit. Your injuries shouldn't increase. Yes, we think about that. But the physios felt that his injuries won't increase." Despite the fracture, Chakaravarthy continued to play for KKR. As a centrally contracted India player, Chakaravarthy's injury management involved close coordination between the KKR medical staff, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and the Indian team physios. There is a standard protocol under which franchises keep the BCCI informed about the condition of centrally-contracted players, especially when there is a risk of aggravating injuries. Rahane said Chakaravarthy's willingness to continue despite the pain reflected his commitment to the team.