IPL 2026: Expert panel to inspect Chinnaswamy stadium on March 13

An expert panel appointed by the Karnataka government is set to inspect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13 to give its final clearance for hosting IPL 2026 matches. Although earlier approvals for holding matches, including IPL games, were granted on a conditional basis, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) remains confident that no issues will arise.

Renovations and Upgrades Underway

The KSCA has undertaken extensive renovations at the stadium, including adding multiple new entry gates, widening existing ones, and improving peripheral infrastructure. Upgrades also cover new walkways, a holding area near the old National Cricket Academy, and dedicated entry and exit routes for emergency services.

These renovations are part of a short-term safety overhaul recommended by the Justice D'Cunha Committee, which was appointed following the tragic stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations that claimed 11 lives. The committee conducted a detailed safety and structural audit of the stadium, and all issues identified, including those that led to a temporary power cut by the state electricity regulator last July, have now been resolved. Preparations for Crowd Management The stadium work began in mid-December, after former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad was elected KSCA president. His committee has coordinated closely with government officials on procedural aspects of the renovations.