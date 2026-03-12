IPL 2026: CSK full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

After a challenging 2025 season, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are determined to make a strong comeback in IPL 2026. The franchise endured one of its toughest campaigns last year, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just four victories.

Chennai Super Kings will kick off their campaign on the road, facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati for their opening match of the season.

Looking to reverse their fortunes, CSK made several strategic changes to their squad during the auction and aim to start afresh as the 10-team tournament kicks off, just 20 days after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final on March 8.

Led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK will play 14 league-stage matches, split between home and away venues. The BCCI has released the fixtures for the opening phase of the tournament, while the remaining schedule will be confirmed later, considering the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 full schedule Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 schedule Match Opponent Venue Date Time (IST) 3 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 30/3/26 19:30:00 7 Punjab Kings Chennai 3/4/26 19:30:00 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 5/4/26 19:30:00 18 Delhi Capitals Chennai 11/4/26 19:30:00

One of the biggest talking points ahead of IPL 2026 was Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) high-profile trade for Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals. In a major swap deal, the franchise sent star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan, making it one of the most significant trades in IPL history.

During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, CSK grabbed attention again by spending ₹14.5 crore each on two promising uncapped players, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. This move set a new record for the highest bids ever for uncapped players in the history of the IPL auction, highlighting CSK’s aggressive strategy to strengthen their squad for the new season.

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.