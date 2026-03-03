IPL 2026: RCB to host five games in Chinnaswamy stadium, two in Raipur

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have officially confirmed that five of their home fixtures in IPL 2026 will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The franchise also announced that their remaining two home matches will be hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The announcement, made on Tuesday (March 3), brings clarity after months of speculation surrounding RCB’s home venue arrangements for the upcoming season.

Return to Chinnaswamy After Tragic 2025 Incident

Uncertainty had clouded the venue’s status following the tragic events of June 4, 2025. A stampede during RCB’s IPL victory parade outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the loss of 11 lives. In the aftermath, the stadium did not stage any competitive matches, and even fixtures originally scheduled there for the Women’s World Cup were relocated.

The incident sparked widespread concern over crowd management, safety protocols, and event preparedness at one of India’s most prominent cricket venues. As a result, cricketing activities at the stadium were temporarily suspended. High-Level Review and Safety Measures Following the tragedy, the state authorities initiated a comprehensive review involving multiple government departments. A key development was the formation of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Committee, tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommending measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. On January 17, the Karnataka state government gave conditional clearance for cricket to resume at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, subject to compliance with safety and operational protocols. This approval was formally finalized on February 12, paving the way for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host matches at their long-standing home venue whenever the IPL is held in India.

RCB Expresses Gratitude ALSO READ: What happened the last time India played England in a T20 WC semi-final? In an official statement, the franchise expressed thanks to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the Karnataka Police for their guidance and cooperation. “The combined efforts to upgrade infrastructure and ensure safety measures will allow the defending champions to play the majority of their home games in Bengaluru,” the release noted. CEO Rajesh Menon Highlights Fan Importance RCB CEO Rajesh Menon emphasized the emotional connection between the team and its supporters. “The Chinnaswamy Stadium is not just a venue; it is where our identity comes alive. The energy our fans bring has always motivated our players. They deserve the chance to watch their team compete at home,” he said. Menon confirmed that RCB will play five home games in Bengaluru after completing all necessary approvals.

Raipur to Host Remaining Home Games RCB’s other two home matches will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The venue has previously hosted IPL fixtures, including six matches for the Delhi franchise, and RCB themselves in 2016, when Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten 54. This is the first time that the franchise will be playing at two home venues during an IPL season as well. The other teams who have played across two different home venues are Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Last year's runner-ups Punjab played at the Mullanpur Stadium (Chandigarh) as well as in Dharamsala (HPCA cricket stadium) last season. Delhi Capitals also had their home games split, with the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosting 2 games other than the usual home matches that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.