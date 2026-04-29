IPL 2026: GT vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 30. The Titans head into this contest with renewed confidence after a convincing eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

Their bowlers set the tone early with an impressive powerplay spell, putting CSK under pressure from the start. That victory helped GT bounce back after consecutive defeats to Mumbai Indians and RCB, bringing their campaign back on track.

RCB, meanwhile, are riding high after a commanding nine-wicket win against Delhi Capitals, where they bundled out DC for just 75. Their pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were outstanding with the new ball, showcasing their dominance this season.

With Punjab Kings recently slipping up, RCB now have a strong opportunity to climb to the top of the points table. The last time these sides met, RCB comfortably chased down 205, powered by a brilliant 81 from Virat Kohli and a rapid half-century from Devdutt Padikkal. IPL 2026: GT vs RCB probable playing 11 Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Jacob Bethell ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Riyan Parag under the radar after being caught vaping on camera Jacob Bethell GT vs RCB head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 7 GT won: 3 RCB won: 4 No result: 0 Squads of both teams GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal IPL 2026 match details: GT vs RCB (April 29) Which teams will clash on April 28 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026? Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off in Match 41 of IPL 2026 on Monday, April 29. Where will the GT vs RCB match be played?