IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats

Table toppers Punjab Kings have been handed their first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals as they take the 2 points at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh and cut the leader's gap to just one point on the night after chasing 223. They take their tally to 12 points tonight with a win.
Punjab are still on top of the table after the match with 13 points so far. Following Punjab is RCB who are on 12 points on the table and are having a superb season of their own. SRH and RR complete the top 4 with 10 points each.
The bottom 6 starts with Gujarat who are on 8 points and are followed by CSK and DC tied on 6 points for now. The bottom three consist of KKR, MI and LSG who are 5, 4 and 4 points respectively and won't be pleased from their displays at the moment. IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 updated points table
Teams
P
W
L
NR
Pts
NRR
PBKS
8
6
1
1
13
1.333
RCB
8
6
2
0
12
1.919
RR
9
6
3
0
12
0.602
SRH
8
5
3
0
10
0.815
GT
8
4
4
0
8
-0.475
CSK
8
3
5
0
6
-0.121
DC
8
3
5
0
6
-1.06
KKR
8
2
5
1
5
-0.751
MI
7
2
5
0
4
-0.736
LSG
8
2
6
0
4
-1.106
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with another blistering 43 off 16 has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 400 runs in 9 innings and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his SRH's Abhishek Sharma on 380 runs in 8 innings and DC opener KL Rahul (358 runs) at second and third spot.
The race for the purple cap is heating up with the top 4 bowlers all tied on 14 wickets at the moment. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart with less runs conceded as he is followed by RR's Jofra Archer, CSK's Anshul Kamboj and SRH's Eshan Malinga for now. Prince yadav from LSG completes the top 5 with 13 wickets to his name.