IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats

Table toppers Punjab Kings have been handed their first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals as they take the 2 points at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh and cut the leader's gap to just one point on the night after chasing 223. They take their tally to 12 points tonight with a win.

Punjab are still on top of the table after the match with 13 points so far. Following Punjab is RCB who are on 12 points on the table and are having a superb season of their own. SRH and RR complete the top 4 with 10 points each.

The bottom 6 starts with Gujarat who are on 8 points and are followed by CSK and DC tied on 6 points for now. The bottom three consist of KKR, MI and LSG who are 5, 4 and 4 points respectively and won't be pleased from their displays at the moment. IPL 2026 points table IPL 2026 updated points table Teams P W L NR Pts NRR PBKS 8 6 1 1 13 1.333 RCB 8 6 2 0 12 1.919 RR 9 6 3 0 12 0.602 SRH 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06 KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106 IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 9 400 44.44 238.1 34 37 Abhishek Sharma 8 8 380 54.29 212.29 36 28 KL Rahul 8 8 358 51.14 185.49 36 19 Virat Kohli 8 8 351 58.5 162.5 37 14 Heinrich Klaasen 8 8 349 49.86 149.79 25 14 RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with another blistering 43 off 16 has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 400 runs in 9 innings and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his SRH's Abhishek Sharma on 380 runs in 8 innings and DC opener KL Rahul (358 runs) at second and third spot.