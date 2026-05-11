IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

High-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face each other in the crucial match 56 of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.

At the moment, both SRH and GT have 14 points to their name from 11 matches, which means the winner of the game will not only take the top spot in the points table, but will also almost punch their ticket into the playoffs with 16 points.

In terms of team combination, both sides are flying high on confidence. SRH have their top and middle order firing as they continue to post big totals on the board. However, their bowling still needs some work, as despite taking wickets at regular intervals they are still leaking a lot of runs. As far as the playing 11 is concerned, SRH are unlikely to make any unforced changes to their squad.

ALSO READ: Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and DC here On the other hand, GT’s game plan is simple. In bowling, they have Siraj and Rabada striking regularly in the powerplay and, with Rashid Khan back in form, their bowling attack is one of the best this season. In batting, one of their top three usually scores big and the middle order follows with handy cameos. While it looks like a simple plan, it has been effective, as GT are on a four-match winning streak. IPL 2026: GT vs SRH playing 11 Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey GT vs SRH head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 7

SRH won: 1

GT won: 5

No result: 1 Squads of both teams GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra IPL 2026 match on May 12: GT vs SRH live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 12 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026? Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in match 56 of IPL 2026 on May 12 (Tuesday). What is the venue of the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. When will the live toss for the GT vs SRH take place? The live toss for the GT vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 12. Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match? The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary. How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match in India?