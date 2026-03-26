IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at a crucial stage in their evolution — no longer a developing unit, but not yet a fully established title contender. Last season reflected that balance. They remained competitive for long phases, showing flashes of brilliance with both bat and ball, yet lacked the consistency and cohesion needed to sustain a strong play-off push.

Rishabh Pant’s leadership will once again be central to their campaign. With a dynamic batting core featuring Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Ayush Badoni, LSG have the firepower to challenge any bowling attack. The addition of Josh Inglis further strengthens their depth, giving them more flexibility in the middle order.

The bowling unit also looks more rounded this season. Wanindu Hasaranga adds a potent spin option, while the pace attack — led by Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, and Mayank Yadav — offers both experience and raw speed. Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at how LSG’s probable playing 11 for IPL 2026 shapes up. How LSG’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026 Top order: LSG’s top order for IPL 2026 is expected to feature Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram as the opening pair. Both players bring a blend of aggression and experience, and their success as a pair in IPL 2025 also makes it hard for LSG to replace them.

Nicholas Pooran is likely to slot in at number three, adding firepower early in the innings with his attacking intent against both pace and spin. Middle order: The middle order will revolve around skipper Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni. Pant’s role will be crucial as both leader and a dynamic batter who can shift momentum, while Badoni continues to provide stability and finishing ability in pressure situations. Abdul Samad is expected to add further depth, offering explosive hitting in the latter stages of the innings. Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, Shahbaz Ahmed provides balance with his all-round capabilities, contributing with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: LSG’s bowling attack in IPL 2026 is expected to be led by Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Anrich Nortje in the pace department, forming a strong and varied fast-bowling unit. Digvesh Rathi is likely to handle the spin duties, giving the team a specialised option in the middle overs. Impact players: LSG are expected to use their impact player options tactically. Mohsin Khan can be brought in as an additional pace option depending on conditions. Alternatively, Himmat Singh can be used as a batting reinforcement, adding depth and flexibility to the line-up if early wickets fall.

LSG probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje Impact players: Mohsin Khan / Himmat Singh ALSO READ: BCCI announces India home schedule with 22 matches in 2026-27 season Mohsin Khan / Himmat Singh IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants full squad and players' salary Players bought by LSG in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Josh Inglis ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹8,60,00,000.00 Capped 2 Mukul Choudhary ₹30,00,000.00 ₹2,60,00,000.00 Uncapped 3 Akshat Raghuwanshi ₹30,00,000.00 ₹2,20,00,000.00 Uncapped 4 Anrich Nortje ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 5 Wanindu Hasaranga ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 6 Naman Tiwari ₹30,00,000.00 ₹1,00,00,000.00 Uncapped Lucknow Super Giants retained players Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr) Rishabh Pant BAT 2 27 Nicholas Pooran BAT - 21 Mayank Yadav BOWL - 11 Avesh Khan BOWL 2 9.75 Abdul Samad AR 0.3 4.2 Ayush Badoni AR - 4 Mohsin Khan BOWL - 4 Mitchell Marsh AR 2 3.4 Shahbaz Ahmed AR 1 2.4 Aiden Markram BAT 2 2 Manimaran Siddharth BOWL 0.3 0.75 Matthew Breetzke BAT 0.75 0.75 Digvesh Rathi BOWL 0.3 0.3 Arshin Kulkarni AR 0.3 0.3 Prince Yadav BOWL 0.3 0.3 Akash Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3 Himmat Singh BAT 0.3 0.3

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants full schedule Match No Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 5 Apr 1, 2026 Delhi Capitals Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM 10 Apr 5, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3:30 PM 15 Apr 9, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM 19 Apr 12, 2026 Gujarat Titans Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 3:30 PM IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants matches live streaming and telecast details When will the Lucknow Super Giants start their campaign in IPL 2026? Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Wednesday, April 1. Who will the Lucknow Super Giants face in their opening game of IPL 2026?