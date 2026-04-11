IPL 2026: LSG sign George Linde as replacement for injured Hasaranga
Lucknow Super Giants have signed South Africa all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury.Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants have signed South Africa all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury.
Hasaranga, who was picked up by LSG for Rs 2 crore, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during Sri Lanka's opening match of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Linde, a left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, brings significant experience in the shortest format. He has represented South Africa in three Tests, four ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals, scoring 403 runs and claiming 35 wickets in the T20I format.
The 33-year-old has featured in over 250 T20 matches across leagues and domestic competitions, adding depth to LSG's all-round resources.
This will be Linde's maiden stint in the IPL. He will join the franchise at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
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