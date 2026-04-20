IPL 2026: SRH vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

It will be a mid-table battle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday, April 21, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, when hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Delhi Capitals (DC).

SRH, who started their season with just one win in four matches, made a strong comeback and are now on a two-match winning streak, while DC, who started their season with back-to-back wins followed by back-to-back losses, stunned defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last game to get back in form once again.

In terms of team combination, SRH seem to finally have their winning combination, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen leading the batting chart, while Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain are brilliant in bowling. However, they will be slightly concerned with the form of Travis Head, who has been inconsistent so far this season.

Meanwhile, DC, just like their counterparts on Tuesday, have all parts covered in their squad, with both batters and bowlers performing with great intensity and consistency. However, their skipper Axar Patel hobbled out of the ground due to a hamstring injury, and his availability for the SRH match remains a question.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after GT vs MI match If Axar is unavailable, DC will have to add one more spin all-rounder, and they are likely to opt for Vipraj Nigam, who was brilliant for them in the previous edition.

IPL 2026: SRH vs DC playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact player: Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel / Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma

SRH vs DC head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 26

SRH won: 13

DC won: 12

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

DC squad for IPL 2026: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh

IPL 2026 match on April 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live toss, SRH vs DC telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 21 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will clash in match 31 of IPL 2026 on April 21 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match?

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs DC take place?

The live toss for the SRH vs DC cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 21.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match in India?