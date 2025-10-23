Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: PBKS ropes in ex-leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as new bowling coach

IPL 2026: PBKS ropes in ex-leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as new bowling coach

One of India's most respected spin coaches, Bahutule has worked with multiple state and franchise teams, including Bengal, Kerala, Vidarbha, and Gujarat

Punjab Kings have made a significant addition to their backroom staff ahead of the IPL 2026 season, appointing former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach. The 51-year-old replaces Sunil Joshi, who held the position for three seasons between 2023 and 2025. Bahutule, recently part of Rajasthan Royals’ coaching setup, brings decades of expertise from his long domestic and franchise coaching career. With his proven record in nurturing young Indian bowlers and a deep tactical understanding of the game, Punjab will hope his arrival adds further balance and precision to their coaching structure led by Ricky Ponting. 

A seasoned voice in Indian cricket

One of India’s most respected spin coaches, Bahutule has worked with multiple state and franchise teams, including Bengal, Kerala, Vidarbha, and Gujarat. His influence has often been credited for shaping several promising spinners who later thrived in the IPL and domestic competitions. Known for his methodical approach and ability to read conditions, Bahutule is expected to play a key role in strengthening Punjab Kings’ spin department—an area that proved crucial to their impressive run to the IPL 2025 final.
 
A domestic stalwart with over 600 first-class wickets, Bahutule’s coaching journey began soon after retirement. Over the years, he has built a reputation for being both a technician and a motivator—someone who can extract the best from young bowlers under pressure.

Punjab Kings welcome new chapter

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said the franchise was grateful for the contribution of Sunil Joshi and eager to start a fresh chapter under Bahutule. Menon remarked that Joshi’s dedication had been instrumental in shaping the team’s spin core over recent years. At the same time, he expressed optimism that Bahutule’s arrival would elevate the group’s performance even further.
 
According to Menon, the former leg-spinner’s deep understanding of Indian conditions and his “hands-on experience in grooming emerging bowlers” made him the ideal fit for the franchise’s long-term vision.

Excited for new challenge

Speaking about his new role, Bahutule conveyed excitement about joining Punjab Kings, describing the team as one with immense potential and a bold playing identity. He said he looked forward to collaborating with the coaching group and helping the team’s spin attack become more consistent and impactful.
 
The ex-India spinner added that the squad possessed a fine mix of youth and experience, and he was eager to contribute to their continued progress. With head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coaches Brad Haddin and James Hopes already in place, Bahutule’s inclusion rounds off a strong, experienced support staff as Punjab Kings aim to go one better and clinch their maiden IPL title in 2026.

Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueIPLPunjab KingsT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

