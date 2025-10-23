IPL 2026: PBKS ropes in ex-leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as new bowling coach

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana smashes 100 vs NZ, nears record for most WODI centuries Punjab Kings have made a significant addition to their backroom staff ahead of the IPL 2026 season, appointing former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach. The 51-year-old replaces Sunil Joshi, who held the position for three seasons between 2023 and 2025. Bahutule, recently part of Rajasthan Royals’ coaching setup, brings decades of expertise from his long domestic and franchise coaching career. With his proven record in nurturing young Indian bowlers and a deep tactical understanding of the game, Punjab will hope his arrival adds further balance and precision to their coaching structure led by Ricky Ponting.

A seasoned voice in Indian cricket One of India’s most respected spin coaches, Bahutule has worked with multiple state and franchise teams, including Bengal, Kerala, Vidarbha, and Gujarat. His influence has often been credited for shaping several promising spinners who later thrived in the IPL and domestic competitions. Known for his methodical approach and ability to read conditions, Bahutule is expected to play a key role in strengthening Punjab Kings’ spin department—an area that proved crucial to their impressive run to the IPL 2025 final. A domestic stalwart with over 600 first-class wickets, Bahutule’s coaching journey began soon after retirement. Over the years, he has built a reputation for being both a technician and a motivator—someone who can extract the best from young bowlers under pressure.

Punjab Kings welcome new chapter Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said the franchise was grateful for the contribution of Sunil Joshi and eager to start a fresh chapter under Bahutule. Menon remarked that Joshi’s dedication had been instrumental in shaping the team’s spin core over recent years. At the same time, he expressed optimism that Bahutule’s arrival would elevate the group’s performance even further. According to Menon, the former leg-spinner’s deep understanding of Indian conditions and his “hands-on experience in grooming emerging bowlers” made him the ideal fit for the franchise’s long-term vision. Excited for new challenge Speaking about his new role, Bahutule conveyed excitement about joining Punjab Kings, describing the team as one with immense potential and a bold playing identity. He said he looked forward to collaborating with the coaching group and helping the team’s spin attack become more consistent and impactful.