IPL valuation to mostly remain flat in 2026, says D&P Advisory

With the Indian Premier League’s ( IPL ’s) overall valuation dropping for the first time in two consecutive years, D&P Advisory anticipates the League’s valuation to remain mostly flat next year, with minor changes in the range of 3-4 per cent.

“Over-reliance on the broadcast revenue is the key reason why we are in this phase today,” said Santosh N, managing partner, D&P Advisory, which is a premier valuation services provider, and a boutique transaction advisory firm providing high-quality consulting services.

He emphasised that if the sudden ban on the real money gaming (RMG) sector had not been imposed, then there would not have been a drastic change in this year’s overall IPL valuation.

This comes after the IPL's overall valuation fell by 8 per cent to ₹76,100 crore in 2025 due to media rights consolidation as JioStar merger ended competitive bidding, tempering rights escalation, and a ban on the RMG segment, according to a D&P Advisory report titled “Beyond 22 Yards 2025”. This came after the League’s overall value dropped from ₹92,500 crore in 2023 to ₹82,700 crore in 2024. On the other hand, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) saw its value drop from ₹1,350 crore in 2024 to ₹1,275 crore this year as commercially the WPL is not immune and faces the same headwinds as IPL does.

“This one-two punch has created the first sustained downturn in IPL’s commercial history, reducing the ecosystem’s valuation by nearly ₹16,400 crore or $2.4 billion in just two years,” the report stated, adding that the RMG segment used to contribute about ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore annually across league, franchise, and broadcaster deals. ALSO READ: India-EU free trade talks enter final stage, says commerce secretary Santosh added that IPL valuations depend majorly on media rights and as of now, there are no major players to compete with JioStar for the 2027 media rights cycle. He noted that the Sony-Zee combined entity could have been a major player in competing against JioStar, and moving ahead, there can be a possibility of a consortium of players bidding for the media rights cycle in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Karan Taurani, executive vice-president of Elara Capital, said that he doesn’t see an exponential growth in IPL in the current media rights cycle (2023-2027). He further corroborated Santosh’s view and added that IPL’s valuation could be flat in 2026 compared to this year. “All the metrics like viewership and interest are just going one way, and that’s moving in the right direction (viewership rising). People are now watching almost all the matches, even non-important matches are drawing viewer interest. It has now become a ritual. The issue is, how can teams monetise it and convert this fan following into revenues… something that the teams should figure out,” Santosh added.

In comparison, in other sports leagues in Western countries or Europe, a significant portion, like 40-50 per cent of revenue, is generated by the franchise for the league through match day revenue, merchandising, licensing, and better monetisation of their loyalty base, forming a critical component for the league. In India, around 15-20 per cent of revenue comes from franchises. Franchise-wise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has topped the list in terms of brand rankings, followed by the Mumbai Indians (MI), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). “I think valuation could only be driven by business, and I think we will have to innovate in terms of new technologies (to drive IPL’s valuation),” said Taurani.