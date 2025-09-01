Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB teams up with BCCI and KSCA to strengthen crowd control measures

RCB teams up with BCCI and KSCA to strengthen crowd control measures

The franchise is also promising a "fan-safety audit framework" besides training on-ground partners annually on crowd management and emergency response

Yash Dayal RCB
RCB
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Giving a detailed plan for 'RCB Cares', Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday said that the foundation will work closely with IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association to design better crowd management protocols after 11 people were crushed to death in a stampede during the team's trophy celebrations earlier this year.

Having already announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives during the IPL celebrations, RCB Cares stated that it has been formed to "support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action."  The foundation has proposed a six-point formula to achieve the goal but it can only be put to effect once it gets requisite clearance from the government authorities.

The agenda includes: "Providing Provide Support That Goes Beyond Financial Aid.

Secondly, it wants to "work closely with stadium authorities, sporting bodies, and league partners to design better crowd management protocols."  The franchise is also promising a "fan-safety audit framework" besides training on-ground partners annually on crowd management and emergency response.

In addition, the team will work to "empower communities with real opportunities" and "invest in independent research on crowd safety."  The remaining two suggestions are to "elevate fan memory into something permanent" and also "create in-stadia jobs and nurture local talent".

'RCB Cares', according to the franchise, is a long-term plan to be closely involved with fan welfare.

The inquiry that followed the tragedy in June, blamed RCB for the large gathering which ran into lakhs due to social media invitations by the team.

It was also concluded that the franchise did not seek the requisite clearances to organise the celebrations and the police found itself massively outnumbered by the fans, who jostled to get inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Royal Challengers BangaloreIndian Premier LeagueBCCI

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

