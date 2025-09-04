IPL tickets to become more expensive with govt's 40% GST decision

Indian cricket fans, who love turning up for IPL matches across the country, will have to shell out more for tickets next season with government raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on admission to these games from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.
According to a Ministry of Finance release issued late on Wednesday, "Admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs or sporting events like IPL will have GST of 40 percent with ITC (Input Tax Credit).
An IPL ticket with a base price Rs 500 before GST till last season would ultimately cost Rs 640 with GST levied at 28 per cent. However, during the 2026 edition, the same ticket will now cost Rs 700 after imposition of 40 per cent GST by the government.
This is because IPL tickets have been classified in the 'Luxury Goods' category.
However, India's international games have been classified under other sporting events and would invite a lesser GST of 18 per cent on tickets priced above Rs 500.
Any tickets priced below Rs 500 will be exempted from GST.
The rule states: "Admission to other sporting events including recognised sporting events where the ticket price is not more than '500 continues to be exempt, and if the ticket price is more than Rs. 500, it continues to be taxed at the standard rate of 18 per cent." As far as IPL is concerned, the ticketing is not controlled by the BCCI and every franchise decides the rates at their respective home grounds.
However, it must be mentioned that ticket sales revenue is the smallest chunk in their profit variable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
