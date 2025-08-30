IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision brings to a close a long association marked by Dravid’s leadership and mentoring role within the squad.

A legacy of leadership and values

The franchise acknowledged Dravid’s pivotal role in shaping the team’s culture over the years. His guidance influenced a generation of players and instilled values of discipline, commitment, and resilience within the Royals’ set-up. Rajasthan Royals stated that Dravid has left “an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”