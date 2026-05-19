IPL 2026 playoffs: How many points RR need to secure top-four finish?

With 63 matches of IPL 2026 done and dusted and three of the four playoffs spots filled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), five teams are now battling it out for the final spot in the top four.

As of now, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the five teams still in contention for a playoffs finish.

In a big game in the race to the playoffs, RR are hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of the season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with fourth position on the points table up for grabs for them.

IPL 2026 Match 64, RR sv LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING On top of that, out of the five teams still in contention, RR, who are sitting fifth on the table with 12 points from 12 matches, have the best chance to book their place in the final four. Let's take a look at how. What happens if RR win both their remaining games? If RR win both their remaining games, they will finish the league stage with 16 points, which will mean they will finish above MI, LSG, CSK, KKR, DC and PBKS, confirming their entry into the playoffs.

They can also finish in the top two if they win the games by big margins and CSK and RCB win their last games against GT and SRH, respectively. What happens if RR win just one of their next two matches? If RR manage to secure just one win in their next two matches, they will finish with 14 points. In that case, they will need all four other teams in contention to lose at least one more game. If that happens, RR, despite having just 14 points, will finish above MI, LSG, CSK, KKR, DC and PBKS, confirming their entry into the playoffs.