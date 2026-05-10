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IPL 2026 points table: CSK, LSG, MI, RCB rankings; orange, purple cap stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad, with six wins in their last seven games, are currently leading the IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 7:44 PM IST
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The Sunday double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed Lucknow Super Giants get eliminated from the playoffs race after suffering defeat at the hands of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk today.
 
CSK climbed to fifth spot on the points table with 12 points and are now level with fourth-placed RCB and sixth-placed RR. The comfortable five-wicket win also boosted their playoff qualification chances.
 
On the other hand, LSG, sitting at the bottom of the points table with six points, are now out of contention for the top four spots this year. Rishabh Pant and Co. will play for pride from here on and look to end their season on a high.
 
Meanwhile, in the second game, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are face to face with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
 
RCB will have the chance to go top of the points table if they secure a win over MI today. On the other hand, MI are in a do-or-die situation, which means that in order to keep their season alive, they will need to secure two full points from their game against RCB today.
 
As per the current standings, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are leading the points table with 14 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.737. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), who also have 14 points, in second spot, and Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 13 points, in third spot.
 
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), with 12 points each, are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh in the table with nine points, while Delhi Capitals (DC) are eighth with just eight points.
 
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are the bottom two, with both teams having only six points in their kitty.

IPL 2026 points table:

Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR
Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.737
Gujarat Titans 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.228
Punjab Kings 10 6 3 0 1 13 0.571
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 0 12 1.234
Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.185
Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.082
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 -0.169
Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.154
Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.649
Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.907

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen (494 runs) is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026, while his teammate Abhishek Sharma is in second spot with 475 runs.
 
Despite DC’s lacklustre run this season, their opener KL Rahul is third in the list with 468 runs to his name. He is followed by GT skipper Shubman Gill (462 runs) and RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi (440 runs) in fourth and fifth spots.
 
IPL 2026: Top run scorers
 
Rank Player Matches Runs Highest Score 100s 50s
1 Heinrich Klaasen 11 494 69 0 5
2 Abhishek Sharma 11 475 135* 1 3
3 KL Rahul 11 468 152* 1 3
4 Shubman Gill 10 462 86 0 4
5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 11 440 103 1 2
6 Sai Sudharsan 11 440 100 1 4
7 Ishan Kishan 11 409 91 0 4
8 Sanju Samson 11 402 115* 2 1
9 Ryan Rickelton 8 380 123* 1 2
10 Virat Kohli 10 379 81 0 3

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, with 19 wickets in 11 matches, is leading the IPL 2026 wicket-takers’ list, while GT pacer Kagiso Rabada is in second spot, also with 18 wickets but with a higher economy rate.
 
RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is third with 17 wickets, while LSG’s Prince Yadav and SRH’s Eshan Malinga are the next two with 16 wickets each.
 
IPL 2026: Top wicket-takers
 
Rank Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy
1 Anshul Kamboj 11 19 3/22 19.44 9.17
2 Kagiso Rabada 11 18 3/25 21.83 9.35
3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 17 3/5 17.52 7.64
4 Prince Yadav 11 16 3/32 18.68 8.08
5 Eshan Malinga 11 16 4/32 22.62 9.44
6 Rashid Khan 11 15 4/33 22.6 8.26
7 Jofra Archer 11 15 3/20 24.33 9.12
8 Jamie Overton 10 14 4/18 16.57 8.59
9 Kartik Tyagi 10 13 3/22 24.23 9
10 Noor Ahmad 11 12 3/21 27.16 8.15
 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsGujarat TitansSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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