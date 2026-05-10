IPL 2026 points table: CSK, LSG, MI, RCB rankings; orange, purple cap stats

The Sunday double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed Lucknow Super Giants get eliminated from the playoffs race after suffering defeat at the hands of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk today.

CSK climbed to fifth spot on the points table with 12 points and are now level with fourth-placed RCB and sixth-placed RR. The comfortable five-wicket win also boosted their playoff qualification chances.

On the other hand, LSG, sitting at the bottom of the points table with six points, are now out of contention for the top four spots this year. Rishabh Pant and Co. will play for pride from here on and look to end their season on a high.

Meanwhile, in the second game, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are face to face with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

RCB will have the chance to go top of the points table if they secure a win over MI today. On the other hand, MI are in a do-or-die situation, which means that in order to keep their season alive, they will need to secure two full points from their game against RCB today.

As per the current standings, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are leading the points table with 14 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.737. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), who also have 14 points, in second spot, and Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 13 points, in third spot.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), with 12 points each, are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh in the table with nine points, while Delhi Capitals (DC) are eighth with just eight points.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are the bottom two, with both teams having only six points in their kitty.