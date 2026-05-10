CSK vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 53 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. With the league stage approaching its final stretch, both teams head into the contest needing a crucial win to strengthen their respective campaigns.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elected to field first. Both skippers after toss: Gaikwad: We will bowl first. The wicket was under covers and there was rain around. The pitch does behave differently in day games, but we need to adapt well and then restrict them to a low score. Pretty positive on the way the last 7-8 games have gone for us. It's been a good tuirnaround and we'll look to stay positive. We are playing the same team Pant: We would have bowled first as well. \We need to win all games, but we must be consistent and play some good cricket. We have had our moments and channces, but we didn't finish it. We have to give 200% in every game - two changes, Inglis comes in after his injury, Avesh comes in place of Mayank

CSK have managed to revive their season after a disappointing start that saw them lose three matches in a row. The five-time champions currently sit sixth on the points table with five wins and five defeats from 10 games. Their recent form has been impressive, with commanding victories over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals helping them stay firmly in contention for a playoff spot. Returning to familiar conditions at Chepauk is expected to further boost the confidence of the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side as they look to extend their winning run.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming IPL 2026 CSK vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, remain under pressure in the playoff race. LSG are placed at the bottom of the standings with only three wins from 10 matches and have very little room for error going forward. However, the team will take confidence from their previous outing, where they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs in a rain-affected encounter to finally snap a frustrating six-match losing streak.

How to watch CSK vs LSG in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026? The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 10 (Sunday). What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026? The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 on May 10? The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST. When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin on May 10? The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in India?