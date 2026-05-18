IPL 2026: RR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has entered its final week of league-stage matches and three of the four playoff spots are still up for grabs. In yet another crucial clash on the road to the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

RR are currently sixth on the table and will have the chance to enter the top four once again if they beat LSG. On the other hand, LSG will be hoping to secure another upset and finally move off the bottom of the points table with 10 points to their account.

In terms of team combination, RR will still be banking on their top order to score runs. Skipper Riyan Parag getting back in form is a bonus for them. However, their real concern remains the middle order, as seen in the last game where they slipped from 161 for 2 to 193 for 8. In the bowling department, only Jofra Archer has been consistent, while every other bowler has been leaking runs in bunches. RR will need their bowlers to step up if they wish to keep their chances of reaching 16 points alive. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs: How can CSK secure top-four finish despite loss vs SRH? For LSG, it is also their top order that has returned to form, leading them to a brilliant win against CSK in the last game. However, their middle order and bowling are struggling just as much as RR’s. While LSG are already out of playoff contention, the match will still be important for them as it provides a chance to avoid finishing with the wooden spoon.

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG playing 11 Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja Impact players: Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav Impact players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni RR vs LSG head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 6

RR won: 4

LSG won: 2

No result: 0 Squads of both teams RR squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth IPL 2026 match on May 19: RR vs LSG live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 19 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026? Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in match 64 of IPL 2026 on May 19 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match? Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. When will the live toss for the RR vs LSG take place? The live toss for the RR vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 19. Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match? The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD channels with English commentary.