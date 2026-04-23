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IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Both MI and CSK will be aiming for their third win of the season when they take the field against each other at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

MI vs CSK key player battles
MI vs CSK key player battles
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Two IPL heavyweights, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, will lock horns in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, with both sides desperate to revive their playoff hopes.
 
Mumbai and Chennai have had identical starts to the campaign, winning only two of their six matches so far. However, momentum appears to be with Mumbai Indians, who head into the clash after a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans.
 
The hosts seem to have found balance in recent games, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to form and Tilak Varma boosting the middle order with a brilliant century. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue, is also expected to return.
 
Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are battling inconsistency and injuries. Their leading batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while MS Dhoni remains doubtful due to a calf strain. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad now faces a crucial challenge to rebuild combinations and keep CSK’s campaign alive.
 
But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)

  • Matches: 64
  • Wins: 37
  • Losses: 27
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 57.81%

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

  • Matches: 25
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses: 15
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 40%

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs CSK

Mumbai Indians head into Thursday’s clash with renewed confidence after snapping their four-match losing streak with a dominant win over Gujarat Titans. The biggest boost could be the possible return of Rohit Sharma, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, though his availability remains uncertain after missing Tuesday’s optional training session.
 
Tilak Varma enters the contest in top form after his match-winning century, while Jasprit Bumrah also returned among the wickets. Mumbai will still want more from captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, both yet to hit top gear. English all-rounder Will Jacks has joined the squad and could strengthen the XI.
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
 
Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma
 
MI squad for IPL 2026:
 
Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs MI

Chennai Super Kings continue to battle injuries and inconsistency ahead of the high-profile contest. MS Dhoni, yet to feature this season because of a calf strain, trained ahead of the match and could return as an Impact Substitute.
 
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is under pressure after a lean run with the bat, while the side also misses injured youngster Ayush Mhatre, who had scored 201 runs before being ruled out with a hamstring issue. Sanju Samson remains a key figure after making 192 runs this season. Chennai are likely to assess options such as Urvil Patel to reinforce their batting depth.
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
 
Impact players: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein
 
CSK squad for IPL 2026:
 
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes

IPL 2026: MI vs CSK key player battles

MI batters vs CSK bowlers
 
Batter (MI) Bowler (CSK) Inns Runs Outs SR
Rohit Sharma Noor Ahmad 4 18 2 112
Rohit Sharma Mukesh Choudhary 3 27 1 145
Quinton de Kock Noor Ahmad 5 42 2 131
Suryakumar Yadav Noor Ahmad 6 58 1 165
Suryakumar Yadav Jamie Overton 4 36 1 171
Hardik Pandya Noor Ahmad 5 29 2 126
Tilak Varma Noor Ahmad 4 24 1 133
Mitchell Santner Mukesh Choudhary 3 15 1 125
 
CSK batters vs MI bowlers
 
Batter (CSK) Bowler (MI) Inns Runs Outs SR
Sanju Samson Jasprit Bumrah 13 68 4 118
Ruturaj Gaikwad Jasprit Bumrah 8 52 2 124
Ruturaj Gaikwad Mitchell Santner 5 39 1 139
Shivam Dube Jasprit Bumrah 7 31 3 129
Shivam Dube AM Ghazanfar 2 16 1 145
Dewald Brevis Jasprit Bumrah 3 19 1 136
Matthew Short Mitchell Santner 4 28 1 147
Jamie Overton Jasprit Bumrah 2 11 1 122
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansCricket News

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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