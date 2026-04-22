LSG vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to halt a worrying slide when they face struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an IPL 2026 clash today, with skipper Riyan Parag and the middle order under growing pressure. After opening the season with four straight wins, the Royals have slipped with successive defeats and now need a strong response to stay in the top-three race.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first Both skippers after the toss Rishabh: We are looking to bowl first. You know we have been playing in this conditions and still figuring out. Last few games have been challenging and as players we are looking to find ways. Just a subtle change. We have two changes. He is the player, who has shown so much trust. Riyan: I actually told my boys that I want to lose the toss. I'm happy we lost the toss.
Much of RR’s batting burden has fallen on the in-form top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, while Parag, Ravindra Jadeja and Shimron Hetmyer are yet to hit top gear.
Lucknow, meanwhile, sit near the bottom after three losses on the trot and are searching for answers in both batting and bowling. Captain Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran must deliver, while their attack needs improvement after conceding 254 in the previous game. With both sides desperate, a high-stakes contest awaits.
Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.