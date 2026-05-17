IPL 2026: Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing in RR vs DC match today?

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the crucial Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, with a top-four spot in the points table on the line.

However, RR’s team management decided to make a major change ahead of their game against DC, as skipper Riyan Parag announced at the toss that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the game as part of workload management.

IPL 2026 Match 62, DC sv RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Ravindra Jadeja, who has been instrumental for RR this season, will be missing his first game in IPL 2026. Ravi Singh has been named as Jadeja’s replacement in the playing 11.

RR invited to bat first DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and invited the Riyan Parag-led RR side to bat first. Apart from Jadeja missing out for RR, DC also made one change in their playing 11, with Tripurana Vijay making his debut in place of Auqib Nabi. IPL 2026: DC vs RR playing 11 Delhi Capitals playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja